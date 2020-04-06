Richard Mays, the lawyer for citizens challenging the Interstate 30 widening project through downtown Little Rock, filed a motion in federal court today seeking to figure out, given contradictory statements and actions, exactly what the Arkansas Department of Transportation plans on that potentially billion-dollar concrete ditch.

Support the Arkansas Blog with a subscription We can't resist without our readers!

Here’s his brief for a motion asking for a status report.

Mays’ public interest lawsuit said the state hadn’t adequately reviewed environmental consequences of a project originally estimated to cost $630 million, then nearly a billion. The higher cost led the state to say it would scale down the project. But then in subsequent statements, it has said it might build the full thing if voters approve a sales tax increase for highways in November.

Advertisement

The changing plans are critical in the lawsuit. Does the original plan apply? Does the smaller plan, with different problems and no true environmental assessment, apply? Mays details the changing shape of things, including a public notice Sunday that it was seeking comments on the potential impact of the project on the Riverfront Park and the Clinton Presidential Library Park, another indication of a preference for design by the state.

The lawsuit had been delayed so the state could do a further evaluation of the reduced-scope version of the project. They have not produced that evaluation. Said Mays:

Advertisement

Based on the events described above, it appears that Defendants either have not determined what the scope of the Project is to be, or are attempting to buy time until after the November, 2020 general election to determine whether Issue One will be adopted, or both.

Mays notes work has already begun on the design of a new Arkansas River bridge and making arrangements for utility relocation. It and other actions raise questions, he said:

(a) Exactly what “project” is being designed, i.e., the “agreed–upon, scaled-down” version, or the original “full–scale” version as described in ArDOT’s letter to Metroplan dated March 16, 2020? It appears from the foregoing analysis that Defendants have not determined which version of the 30 Corridor Project it plans to implement. (b) Whether the work performed or to be performed under the NTP1 [notice to proceed] could limit the choice of reasonable alternatives for the Project or constitute an irreversible commitment of resources to a particular alternative (e.g., the Preferred Alternative) so as to limit, for all practical purposes, the choices to that Alternative? If so, such activities could be in violation of law. The issuance of the NTP-1 also disregards the fact that this lawsuit challenging the validity of the environmental assessment and finding of no significant impact issued by Defendants is pending and could render the work being done under NTP–1 useless. (c) Whether the expenditure of millions of dollars to design any part of this Project without a clear decision of what the Project is to include, and without a final judicial decision as to whether the requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act, the Federal Highway Act, and their respective regulations have been met, is a potential waste of taxpayer monies?

Mays suggests the state is using the suit delay, ostensibly for further environmental review, is just being used to get contractors to work on the design they favored in the first place. The environmental protection act doesn’t allow this, he contends. The law restricts such work because it could limit potential alternatives, particularly important in highway projects where changes can impact the traffic on the road itself and connecting highways. Even the state highway department acknowledges “new and intensified congestion points” as a result of building this project, originally conceived as 10 lanes through the heart of downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock.

The Project – which was originally proposed to relieve congestion on 1-30 (a purpose no longer advocated by ArDOT) – will simply shift the congestion to other portions of I–30 and its intersecting highways. Furthermore, the drafting of detailed plans and specifications for a bridge of the size that would be involved in this Project, with the various “collector-distributor” lanes, and relocating entrance and exit ramps along the I–30 corridor between the intersection of 1-630 north to 1–40, would be a substantial and expensive process, and would undoubtedly be claimed by the Defendants as a reason for confirming the choice of their preferred alternative, when there has been no final decision on the scope of the Project. The Defendants apparently consider this litigation to be a mere nuisance and minor impediment to their dogged insistence on implementing their preferred alternative. However, it would be a foolish risk of taxpayer’s money to ignore it and the possibility that consideration may be required of alternatives to the project

Mays wants the court to order a complete report by the state on its activities, including the final selection of the project to be constructed and contracts that have been entered. He also wants the promised second environmental assessment.

Advertisement

My efforts to get comments from the Highway Department previously on its change of plans as evidence in an application to Metroplan and the recent public notice were unsuccessful. Presumably, they’ll file a response to Mays. I’ll report it when it arrives.