Little Rock Air Force Base is now requiring all on base to wear face-covering, including visitors.
This notice went to retirees, many of whom who shop on-base.
To Our Military Retirees,
Effective immediately, per the Secretary of Defense’s direction, and to the greatest extent possible, all individuals on Little Rock AFB will wear protective face coverings when they cannot maintain six feet of physical distance, in public areas, Commissary, Base Exchange, or work centers. This requirement does not apply in a Service member’s or Service family member’s personal residence on a military installation. This directive applies to the following individuals:
-Total Force Military Personnel
-DoD Civilian Employees (Appropriated Fund and NAF) – strongly encouraged until standardized masks are furnished
-Family Members
-DoD contractors
-All other individuals on DoD property
All personnel should continue to maintain six feet between themselves and others whenever possible. The cloth face covering is not a substitute for physical distancing. The cloth face covering is to help prevent those who are asymptomatic from transmitting, more than protecting oneself from potentially contracting the virus. Please, continue to check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website for more information (https://www.cdc.gov/)