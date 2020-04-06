Where N95 masks are lacking in Arkansas.

Using data from the Arkansas Department of Health, the Arkansas Department of Emergency Services has created a map detailing where supplies of personal protective equipment to keep health care workers safe as they deal with COVID-19 are lacking.

ADH has provided the map above, which shows one layer: N95 maps. I have left a message with ADEM for more details. It’s not exactly clear in Pulaski County or in Northwest Arkansas where the shortages are, because the map indicates both adequate and short supplies in both areas.

However, there appear to be shortages in facilities statewide. They may all be clinics; some may be hospitals.

ADH has not offered precise details on which hospitals might be lacking PPE, saying they’ve asked their legal department whether ID’ing those hospitals is a public record. I have asked for any other information the agency can provide as well as putting in a request at ADEM. Will update if more information comes.

Arkansas received 70 percent of the amount of PPE it requested from the federal stockpile, and will not receive the remaining 30 percent. Stockpile guidelines were changed after Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of President Trump, complained that the states were using “our” supplies. Asked for clarification, Trump had none, only describing as rude a reporter who asked who “our” was if not the states.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences got its first shipment of PPE procured privately at the first of April, Governor Hutchinson announced. I’ve asked UAMS and ADH for information on where the PPE is being distributed, which should also provide information on supplies. (UAMS is procuring for facilities statewide, Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said.)

UPDATE: ADEM has provided a power point that is more specific in the types of facilities — hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities — mapped out.