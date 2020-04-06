The closure of the Buffalo National River also means an end to fishing and turkey hunting in the Buffalo National River Wildlife Management Area, the state Game and Fish Commission has announced.
The property is managed by the state but owned by the National Park Service, Game and Fish noted. The release said abundant other areas are open for turkey hunting and fishing.
“All other WMAs remain open to turkey hunting at this time,” said Brad Carner, chief of wildlife management for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. “However, many of the larger WMAs are owned by other entities, and we work cooperatively with them to ensure public hunting and fishing access on these properties. We work as hard as we can to maintain these opportunities, but if the owner of the property feels it is in the best interest of the public to close access during this time, we will respect their decision and do our best to relay that information to the public.”