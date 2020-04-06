By
Max Brantley
On
8:31 am

Queen Elizabeth, 93, addressed Britons yesterday and it stirred people around the world, with the evocation of the spirit that prevailed in World War II.

Support the Arkansas Blog with a subscription

We can't resist without our readers!

Compare it with Donald Trump, any day, at his blustering, self-absorbed campaign events. He is, as Max Boot wrote in the Washington Post, ‘The worst president. Ever.’ Just one quick clip from the lowlight reel:

Advertisement