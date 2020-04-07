I can confirm the Central Arkansas VA accepted an overflow NON-COVID19 patient from the New Orleans VA. A spokesman tells me, “We are prepared to help our sister facilities, if needed.” (1/3) — Dawn Scott (@dawnerscott) April 6, 2020

KTHV’s Dawn Scott reported on Twitter last night that the VA hospital in Little Rock had accepted a non-coronavirus patient from New Orleans, which is swamped by virus cases.

She noted that Gov. Asa Hutchinson had said during his briefing yesterday that Arkansas would help other states with patients and that Arkansas had sent five ventilators to Louisiana. He said the state couldn’t control federal hospital decisions in any case.