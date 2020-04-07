Friday, Mark Friedman and George Waldon of Arkansas Business broke bombshell news of what could be the biggest industrial development in Pulaski County since the landing of the Little Rock Air Force Base. Their anonymously sourced report said that Amazon plans to build a 3 million-square-foot, four-story fulfillment center at the Little Rock Port.

The facility would be one of 110 around the country and, at that reported size, one of the biggest. It would likely be a construction project costing in the tens of millions and employ untold hundreds. This would be in addition to a new Amazon distribution center in the former Jacuzzi plant, a lease first reported on the Arkansas Blog.

Since Friday’s news, I’ve confirmed the outline of the Arkansas Business story. A massive construction project is already underway at the Little Rock Port near Zeuber Road, coincidentally being improved with $500,000 provided last year by the city and additional funding from Pulaski County. City, county and port officials won’t discuss what’s afoot at the port. Amazon also won’t comment.

There is no document discoverable under the Freedom of Information Act with the name Amazon on it. Nor was there likely to be. Big deals like this work through brokers, intermediaries and corporate shells.

But …..

The Little Rock Port board meets by telephone at 5 p.m. today and the agenda includes this item:

Approve a resolution authorizing the sale of approximately 80 acres of land to Project Diamond or its assigns.

What is Project Diamond? I can’t get Bryan Day, the port director, to say. But I’m thinking Amazon.

The Little Rock City Board meets at 6 p.m. today. There is no item on the agenda currently approving a land sale at the port, which is a city entity. But an item could be added at any time, by a vote of the board.

Word of the deal is bubbling in the business community. The Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce has been assisting the effort.

It’s a very, very big deal. There are already even dreams of the fulfillment center serving as a catalyst for complementary developments, maybe suppliers of goods sold by Amazon, on some of the 4,000 acres in the port industrial park. It has a slack water harbor and rail line in addition to nearby interstate access. Plus, the airport lies just north of the port.

This could be a momentous day for the city. It’s the sort of thing that would normally be unveiled at a massive ceremony with a huge array of dignitaries, banners, balloons and more features of the public relations arts. If and when this deal breaks into the open, the gathering will be limited by coronavirus restrictions, in-person, to 10.

You can read here about Amazon fulfillment centers, which the company says employs 250,000 people worldwide. These highly automated warehouses take shipments from manufacturers then parcel the goods out to on-line buyers. Robots are heavily used.

UPDATE: And here’s a story about how Amazon is building multi-story facilities in several locations in the U.S., including Memphis and Austin. It reports on at least four such developments, all shrouded in code names until Amazon is announced as a tenant. The others are said to employ 1,000 to 2,000 people. Some have received government subsidies, which in Arkansas are routinely available to anyone who creates a significant number of new jobs. It’s all about making the company the biggest force in retail and logistics, the story says. Note: As Amazon expands its share of the retail market, it is not creating new retail demand, it is taking it from someplace else.

This deal isn’t done until it’s done, I should add. See the Verizon building the state got hung with when Raytheon backed out of a location here. But Amazon IS advertising for jobs at the management level in Little Rock.

Amazon says this about pay and other compensation:

On top of Amazon’s $15 minimum wage, the company offers full-time employees industry-leading benefits, which include comprehensive healthcare from day one, 401(k) with 50 percent match, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave, and a flexible Ramp Back Program and Leave Share Program that allows employees to share their paid leave with their spouse or partner. For associates reaching their one-year employment mark, we offer our innovative Career Choice Program, which pre-pays 95 percent of tuition for courses in high-demand fields. Since the program’s launch four years ago, more than 16,000 employees in 10 countries have pursued degrees in game design, visual communications, nursing, IT programming, and radiology, to name a few.

An Amazon photo gives you this look inside one.