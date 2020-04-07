Arkansas Times Staff

A Facebook post lamenting a big party over the weekend in Russellville at a home where one resident was in quarantine for suspected (and later confirmed) coronavirus.

The Health Department was notified. The mayor and county judge issued a news release. Here’s KTHV’s report.

Jeannie Roberts also had an extensive report in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, including an interview with a now-embarrassed attendee. She said the infected resident of the home stayed in her room during the gathering at a house shared with three others.

You can’t outlaw stupid. But I’m still of a mind that a stronger stay-home directive might penetrate some thick skulls.