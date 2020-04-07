The Little Rock School District, along with a host of partners, is working hard to ensure that free meals are available to all students, regardless of whether they attend public, private or charter schools. The feeding program is distinguished, at least regionally, in that meals are provided at night and on the weekend in addition to the regular breakfast and lunches schools offer when regular classes are in session.
I wrote about the broad coalition behind the effort last week. Those working together include the city of Little Rock, the Clinton Foundation, World Central Kitchen, the Pulaski County Special School District, the Central Arkansas Library, the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance and Rock Region Metro.
Support the Arkansas Blog with a subscription
We can't resist without our readers!
A news release from the city says that, as of Sunday, April 5, 105,000 meals had been served.
Volunteers are needed. Go to littlerock.gov/volunteer to register. Donations are welcome as well. The federal government reimburses the LRSD for breakfast and lunch meals it provides during the week, but the nonprofit World Central Kitchen is paying for the food for all the other meals. Donate at wck.org/littlerock. Dinner and weekend meals are available to anyone who shows up.
LITTLE ROCK – In response to the COVID-19 school closures, the City of Little Rock and local organizations have implemented a plan to provide meals for students, many of whom regularly receive their only weekday meals at school.
From the release:
Those in need of transportation may use Rock Region Metro’s to reach many of the distribution locations. Youth ages 12-18 may ride for free from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Youth 11 and under are required to travel with a guardian. More information is available at rrmetro.org.
Below are the locations where meals may be picked up for the week of April 6 – 12, 2020. An online map can be found here: https://bit.ly/2UQe6I5.
Those picking up meals at any of the following locations should collect their meal(s) and take it with them to consume off-site. Everyone is requested to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before picking up meals and to maintain a safe social distance of at least six feet between other people.
Monday through Friday
Lunch and Next Day Breakfast
Lunch and next day breakfast meals are available for any student age 18 and under. This operation is an equal opportunity provider.
11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Booker Arts Magnet School located at 2016 Barber St.
Chicot Elementary School located at 11100 Chicot Rd.
Dee Brown Library located at 6325
Baseline Dr.
King Elementary School located at 905 MLK Dr.
McClellan High School located at 9417 Geyer Springs Rd.
McMath Library located at 2100 John
Barrow Rd.
Romine Elementary School located at 3400 Romine Rd.
Stephens Elementary School located at 3700 W. 18th St.
Terry Elementary School located at 10800 Mara Lynn Rd.
Wakefield Elementary School located at 75 Westminister Dr.
Williams Library located at 1800
Chester St.
12:00 to 1:30 p.m.
Cato Elementary School located at 9906 Jacksonville-Cato Rd, Sherwood
College Station Elementary School located at 4710 Frazier Pike
Harris Elementary School located at 4424 Hwy. 161, North Little Rock
Lawson Elementary School located at 19901 Lawson Rd.
Oak Grove Elementary School located at 5703 Oak Grove Rd., North Little Rock
Dinner
5:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Booker Arts Magnet School located at 2016 Barber St.
Capitol Hill Apartments located at 15501 Capitol Hill Blvd.
Chapel Ridge Apartments located at 9400 Stagecoach Rd.
Chicot Elementary School located at 11100 Chicot Rd.
College Station Elementary School located at 4710 Frazier Pike
Consulate of Mexico located at 3500 S. University Ave.
Dee Brown Library located at 6325
Baseline Dr.
Higgins Switch Community Center located at 3523 Slinker Rd.
King Elementary School located at 905 MLK Dr.
McClellan High School located at 9417 Geyer Springs Rd.
McMath Library located at 2100 John
Barrow Rd.
Romine Elementary School located at 3400 Romine Rd.
Stephens Elementary School located at 3700 W. 18th St.
Sweet Home Community Center located at 7000 Hwy. 365
Terry Elementary School located at 10800 Mara Lynn Rd.
Wakefield Elementary School located at 75 Westminister Dr.
West Eagle Hill / Eagle Nest Apartments located at 33 Falcon Ct.
Williams Library located at 1800
Chester St.
Wrightsville Community Center located at 13024 Hwy. 365
Saturday and Sunday
Lunch
11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Chicot Elementary School located at 11100 Chicot Rd.
Dee Brown Library located at 6325
Baseline Dr.
McMath Library located at 2100 John
Barrow Rd.
Williams Library located at 1800
Chester St.