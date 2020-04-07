OUTSIDE THE CLINTON CENTER: Food trucks wait to pick up food to distribute throughout Central Arkansas.

The Little Rock School District, along with a host of partners, is working hard to ensure that free meals are available to all students, regardless of whether they attend public, private or charter schools. The feeding program is distinguished, at least regionally, in that meals are provided at night and on the weekend in addition to the regular breakfast and lunches schools offer when regular classes are in session.

I wrote about the broad coalition behind the effort last week. Those working together include the city of Little Rock, the Clinton Foundation, World Central Kitchen, the Pulaski County Special School District, the Central Arkansas Library, the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance and Rock Region Metro.

A news release from the city says that, as of Sunday, April 5, 105,000 meals had been served.

Volunteers are needed. Go to littlerock.gov/volunteer to register. Donations are welcome as well. The federal government reimburses the LRSD for breakfast and lunch meals it provides during the week, but the nonprofit World Central Kitchen is paying for the food for all the other meals. Donate at wck.org/littlerock. Dinner and weekend meals are available to anyone who shows up.

