The distanced legislature convened at noon and leaders were talking about passing spending bills for the year beginning July 1 by Friday of next week and going home.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson gave a state of the state speech in the Senate chamber, talking of the difficult times facing the world because of an invisible enemy stalking the land. He cheered the legislature for responding with a sense of urgency.

“When will we get through this?” Hutchinson said. No one really knows. But he said one recent respected modeling source predicted an April 24 peak in Arkansas. He again claimed that efforts underway in Arkansas had reduced projections in infections and deaths.

He lauded emergency responders and health workers.

He also said the crisis held lessons for the future. It has, for example, emphasized the importance of better computer connectivity, long an emphasis of his. He mentioned, for one, the emergency expansion of telemedicine. And he said the crisis has illustrated that higher education could be offered by means other than brick-and-mortar settings. Online service by the government isn’t just a convenient option now, he said, but a necessity.

He said reduced travel, a freeze in public employment and other measures will be used to accommodate a $200 million reduction in expected revenue. But he said vital services would continue. He called for a sufficient reserve fund that could be employed strategically. He said his “transformed government,” with fewer departments, was “leaner and more agile.”

In short, it was a thematic speech, not a laundry list of specifics. The state may make mistakes, he said, but the state is fixed on the next opportunity. “We will be strong and we will prevail,” he said.

When he was done, the Senate and House began rapidly reading appropriation bills and transmitting them to Joint Budget. The House recessed until next Wednesday. The plan is to reconvene once Joint Budget has worked through the bills.

Three representatives — Reginald Murdock, Vivian Flowers and Les Warren — are absent on account of testing positive. Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin told the Senate all were reportedly doing well. Many legislators are staying home and voting by proxy.