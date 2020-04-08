Linda Tripp, the civil servant who played a key role in the scandal involving then-President Bill Clinton and White House intern Monica Lewinsky, died at age 70 https://t.co/mHgox3LPxY pic.twitter.com/G7TcQqDsWZ — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 8, 2020



A key figure in the impeachment of Bill Clinton has died. Linda Tripp was 70.

She taped conversations with Monica Lewinsky and gave them to Kenneth Starr. There are books aplenty with the rest of the story.

Monica Lewinsky said this on learning Tripp was ill. (Not coronavirus, according to news accounts.)

