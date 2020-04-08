Mike Huckabee’s luxury estate — Santa Rosa Beach, FL (note flag of Arkansas) pic.twitter.com/2wyhXZyLxS — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) November 24, 2016



Mike Huckabee, who’s been known to complain about federal judicial tyranny, is hoping for help from a federal judge to get on the beach in front of his $3 million house in Santa Rosa, Fla. (The Huckabode has long been of interest to journalists, such as Michael Tracey above, for political angles galore.)

Huckabee has joined a group of residents saying a county order closing beaches as a coronavirus response is keeping them off beaches in front of their homes. These are the beaches, you may remember, that Huckabee worked to have closed to the public against long Florida tradition of public access. Now that access has been denied him, he’s in court, as the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The lawsuit cites an executive order that [Gov. Ron] DeSantis issued last week directing Floridians to stay at home. The executive order includes a series of exceptions, including for recreational activities such as walking, biking, fishing, running and swimming.