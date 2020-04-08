The Arkansas Health Department has issued guidance for retail stores to maximize social distancing among customers.

Groceries are the major still-operating retail business, but home improvement stores have appeared to be doing heavy business, with family outings prompting some criticism on social media.

Limit on customers. One-way aisles. Sanitizers. Contactless payment. Frequent surface cleaning. Sneeze guards. Some stores have put these recommendations into practice already.