Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced today further limits on Little Rock park use as a response to coronavirus.

The City of Little Rock announced on Thursday, that Boyle Park is being added to the list of Little Rock Parks that will be closed this Easter Holiday Weekend.

Because the park has been experiencing an unsafe volume of visitors, and is expected to see an increase in use over the holiday weekend, the park will be closed 12 a.m. Friday through Sunday. It will re-open Monday morning.

Also closing at 12 a.m. Friday are Remmel Park, Barton Park and the Murray Park pavilion and sand volleyball court areas.