Higher resolution video of the tornado moving by the Claypool Resevoir and Harrisburg, AR area. The power flashes at the beginning are Claypool Resevoir area, the power flashes at around 23 seconds in are as the tornado was entering Harrisburg. @KATVToddYak @ryanvaughan pic.twitter.com/MHLt82LqfI — Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) April 9, 2020



A tornado hit Harrisburg last night and damaged about 30 homes. KAIT reports at least one injury.

As he always seems to be, Brian Emfinger was on the scene with dramatic photography.

Following last nights apparent tornado, Sheriff Kevin Molder said a home in the Claypool Reservoir area of the county was leveled and cars were overturned. He is is warning people to stay out of the damaged area. @Region8News (Picture: @brianemfinger) pic.twitter.com/GAp8t7EzDH — Destiny Quinn (@DestinyQuinnTV) April 9, 2020

LIVE: Homes wiped off their foundations, neighborhoods flattened. We have live team coverage of last night’s devastating tornado coming up at 6 a.m. Watch GMR8 live>> https://t.co/cOS9FBQcmf pic.twitter.com/mc3eKiAptN — Region 8 News (@Region8News) April 9, 2020