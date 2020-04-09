Nexstar Broadcasting has announced a “virtual town hall” on its stations tonight in which viewers can put questions to Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Health Director Nate Smith. It will be aired from the KARK/Fox 16 studio in Little Rock from 7 to 8 p.m.

It will be broadcast by stations serving Arkansas and streamed on the web.

From the release:

Viewers are invited to submit questions to Governor Hutchinson and Dr. Smith via social media using the hashtag #AskAsa. The television broadcast will be hosted by Bob Clausen, KARK-TV anchor, and Donna Terrell, Fox16 Anchor, and will air on eight stations operated by Nexstar, including KARK-TV (NBC) and KLRT-TV (FOX) in Little Rock, WREG-TV (Channel 3.2) in Memphis, KNWA-TV (NBC) and KFTA-TV (FOX) in Fayetteville, KTVE-TV (NBC) in Monroe, LA., KTAL-TV (NBC) in Shreveport, LA., and KOZL-TV (MyNet) in Springfield, MO. The broadcast will also be carried by KAIT-TV (NBC) in Jonesboro. All of the stations will also provide a livestream of the broadcast on their respective websites.

The Town Hall will open with Governor Hutchinson and Dr. Smith addressing the latest information from the White House Task Force, the CDC and the state of Arkansas regarding the coronavirus outbreak. The broadcast will then turn to questions submitted by viewers from around the state via a variety of social media platforms.