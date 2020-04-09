By
The Arkansas State Hospital, which cares for people with mental illness, has reported a coronavirus outbreak.

The news release:

The Arkansas State Hospital (ASH) and the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) are working closely in response to seven patients testing positive for COVID-19, according to test results provided today. The patients are isolated in individual patient rooms.

The first patient began running a fever and having symptoms on Tuesday, was tested and isolated, and a positive test result was received Wednesday evening. The other 9 patients in that unit and 10 employees were tested Wednesday night. Test results received this afternoon confirmed that six additional patients are positive for the virus and one test is still pending. All 10 employees were negative. Additional staff who had contact with the patients are being notified and tested. Families of the patients who tested positive are being notified.

No visitors have been allowed at the 224-bed facility since March 12, and employees undergo screening, including fever checks, as they enter the hospital for their shifts each day. Those precautions remain in place. The Health Department will take the lead on the investigation.

ASH will follow all directives and guidelines from the Heath Department to protect the health and safety of all patients and staff of the hospital.

Due to patient privacy, no additional information can be shared about the patients.

