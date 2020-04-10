The ACLU of Arkansas has joined the call for coronavirus protection in correctional facilities, disproportionately populated by black people.

In Arkansas, there have been some limited actions to reduce jail and prison populations but no coordinated effort. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the state was limited in the release of people serving sentences, except through the existing parole process.

The state Department of Correction has said no inmates have tested positive. An outbreak at a federal prison in Forrest City has infected dozens of inmates and staff.

Re the Forrest City outbreak: A prisoner there told WREG in Memphis:

“I wasn’t sentenced to death or a possible death sentence—none of us were,” he said. “Now, you’re telling me with this virus loose in this prison, I could possibly be facing a death sentence?” So far, 29 people at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19: 24 inmates and 5 staff members. This prompted the CDC to step in for assistance. The inmate WREG spoke with said inmates are only getting treated once they show severe symptoms. “There are six toilets, five urinals and 12 showers that 150 people share,” he said.

