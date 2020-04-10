ASP trooper hurt in Fort Smith crash https://t.co/5HiiHwxL1L — 4029news (@4029news) April 10, 2020

Details are sketchy but 40/29 is reporting that the driver of a truck being chased by a state trooper died in a crash with the trooper’s car and the trooper was injured but is expected to recover.

This happened on Zero Street in Fort Smith this morning. The trooper had joined a chase begun by a Sebastian sheriff’s deputy. The trooper used a PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver that apparently triggered the crash. The reason for the pursuit isn’t known.