Details are sketchy but 40/29 is reporting that the driver of a truck being chased by a state trooper died in a crash with the trooper’s car and the trooper was injured but is expected to recover.

This happened on Zero Street in Fort Smith this morning. The trooper had joined a chase begun by a Sebastian sheriff’s deputy.  The trooper used a PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver that apparently triggered the crash. The reason for the pursuit isn’t known.