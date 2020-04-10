The coronavirus death count in Arkansas rose to 23 today from 21 yesterday and 77 new cases were reported, up to 1,117.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said 86 were hospitalized well below projections for bed needs that had been predicted by a University of Washington study in March. (See chart above.)

Health Director Nate Smith illustrated the relatively flat rate of daily new cases, around 70 per day and said Arkansas was among the top 10 states at a slow rate of growth.

Smith said 33 people are on ventilators. The nursing home case count rose to 79. 168 health care workers have been infected. Of those, 46 have recovered.

The daily TV show also included comments from Commerce Secretary Mike Preston, who reported 132,000 unemployment claims. He said the pace of filing had slowed and the first week of filers should be receiving benefits by now.

Hutchinson also had Rex Horne, a Baptist preacher, to give an Easter message.

Q&A:

Hutchinson reported on a conversation with Dr. Anthony Fauci in which the lead federal expert said Arkansas was doing the right things and showing success in its approach. Smith said Fauci had said Arkansas was a “model” for other states.

On abortion: Hutchinson acknowledged that the Health Department had issued a directive on abortion and that it gave “limited discretion” to providers. Smith contended that it only ended “elective” abortions. He said he considered any abortion done for reasons other than saving a life or health as “elective.”

Hutchinson was asked whether it concerned him that a woman seeking an abortion would be forced to go out of state and perhaps risk exposure to coronavirus. He dodged the question.

Smith was asked about a woman who had a finite time period to seek an abortion. He said, well, the order was temporary and he tried to shift attention again to people coming to Arkansas from out of state. “Some women are going to have to have a baby?” Leslie Peacock asked. Hutchinson ignored the question and called for one from someone else.

The governor also said there’d be no briefings Saturday and Sunday.