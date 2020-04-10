Sen. Jim Hendren (R-Gravette) announced this flashy new website on Twitter today.

Support the Arkansas Blog with a subscription We can't resist without our readers!

Looks a whole lot like he’s running for governor. Stay tuned for info on another candidate running for governor in 2022, anti-woman’s-rights Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, spending huge sums of public money on TV, radio and digital ads featuring herself.

New website because I am officially announcing that I am ….. for Arkansas. https://t.co/lQMw09gJ1X — Jim Hendren (@JimHendren1) April 10, 2020