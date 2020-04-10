Is Arkansas AMI education working for your family? Do you have suggestions for how it could be improved? Let’s discuss it.

Over the past few weeks, I have seen friends posting on social media with increased frequency and intensity that they are struggling with AMI. Many of these folks are trying to work full time, either in the home or outside of the home, while simultaneously trying to help multiple children do their assigned work each day. Others are worried about the amount of screen time their children are getting with virtual education platforms, and still others are struggling to get their child the supplemental services he or she needs. I have seen dozens of posts in which parents lament being short-tempered and impatient with their students. Teachers are having to choose between helping their own children with their assigned AMI work and reaching out to help their students. Teachers have reported feeling sad and guilty about having to push kids to complete school assignments when their family is in crisis.

Mostly, among friends and family, I have seen tears. Kid tears, parent tears and teacher tears.

Everyone is having a hard time, which is probably to be expected. We are living through a global crisis; things aren’t going to be easy. I have been very hesitant to criticize or push back too hard on the AMI curriculum that my child’s school district has assigned because I am sensitive to the fact that this is a new and almost impossibly difficult situation for our education leaders across the state. They have had to do something no one was prepared to do during a time that almost everyone is already experiencing an unprecedented level of stress and anxiety. It is unlikely that any solution was going to be popular, and in many ways, I feel significant empathy and compassion for the teachers, principals, superintendents and education officials across the state who are taking on this huge task. School districts have done amazing work feeding children during the break and finding ways to provide access to technology.

But it would be dishonest to say that the current approach is working well, at least for us. I will say that my family is fortunate and privileged enough to have two parents who can work full-time from home. We are lucky to be safe and employed. But as you probably know by now, working from home while trying to parent and educate young kids is virtually impossible. My husband and I are putting in a massive amount of time and effort into trying to help our daughter complete AMI work (thankfully, our son isn’t old enough yet), but even with two parents at home who are actively trying to help, we are still several full days behind on AMI assignments, meaning that if we want to keep up with our school district’s expectations, we will need to force our 6-year-old to sit in front of a computer screen most of the day on both Saturday and Easter Sunday.

More broadly, it seems clear that the state’s current approach to AMI education will only exacerbate disparities between families that have the means and ability to actively assist their children in completing this work each day and those that cannot. A friend who is an experienced educator said, “if you are grading AMI work right now, you are just grading privilege.” And our children, who are already afraid because their world has changed drastically in a very short period, are struggling to process it all. Maybe all of this is inevitable, but maybe there is a better way.

So here are some action steps that I think could be helpful for all of us:

1. Dig deep and try to do hard things.

There is no doubt that this situation is hard. It’s hard for everyone, although we all face different challenges. For many of us, venting about the stress that our child’s AMI work has caused is a cathartic outlet for our stress over all sorts of uncontrollable issues. We are worried about our loved ones. We are worried about how we will keep our businesses afloat, pay our mortgage or put food on the table. It is understandable that many of us are focusing our energy on a problem that we feel like we can control: educating our kids at home. And when that falls apart, we feel that frustration even more intensely.

So, first, before we talk about ways to push for change, I’m asking us all to take a deep breath and try to look at AMI as another one of those difficult but necessary changes we are having to make due to a global pandemic that is far beyond our control. Staying at home, not visiting loved ones, wearing masks, and making very difficult financial decisions are all things that we are bravely trying to handle. Let’s do the same for educating our kids. Let’s start from a place of “we can do hard things,” and then really try to make the best of this situation before deciding that it cannot work.

2. Share what is working and help other parents.

We are all learning how to navigate this new reality, and it can be really valuable for us to share what works so others can benefit from what we have learned. For example, did you know that both iPhone and Android phones can scan documents? This can be very helpful when it comes to submitting your child’s work to his or her teacher. I also saw a post from a mom recently who discovered that her son was much more willing to do his online work if they simply moved the laptop outside so that he could sit at a table on his patio and get some fresh air. I have found that my daughter gets stressed when I am trying to multitask, so I usually only ask her to sit down and work when I can give her my undivided attention. I have less of that kind of time to offer, but that kind of time is more productive than trying to get her to work while I also work or cook or clean.

Whatever has worked for you, I encourage you to share that on social media and with your child’s teacher so that we can all start learning from each other.

3. Talk to your child’s teacher, principal, and superintendent.

Education Secretary Johnny Key has said that school districts should be flexible and set reasonable expectations for AMI learning. He has stressed that there should be more emphasis on support than on compliance. In a Commissioner’s Memo released on Thursday, Key stated that all students should have extended opportunities to redo, make up, or try again to complete, show progress, or attempt to complete work assigned before and during the remote learning period. When determining a standard for passing grades, districts should make sure to take into account that students are receiving different and often reduced levels of support than they are accustomed to and that they may need time and help to adjust to remote systems of learning. The expectation is that during the extended closure there should not be a negative impact on students.

He also stated that the six-hour instructional day was waived during AMI education. For now, schools should be flexible when determining how much time tasks should take, he said. But soon ADE will issue guidelines for the maximum amount of time a task should take depending on grade level, Key said.

Finally, Key stated that “[d]istricts may continue to issue a numeric/letter grade, or they may consider other alternatives, such as a pass/fail model or a demonstration of content mastery approach.”

So, while the state expects school districts to continue to provide AMI education, it has built in flexibility to allow districts to choose what is most appropriate for their students. Unfortunately, that flexibility is not at all reflected in the frustrated and anguished posts on social media from families across the state who are still struggling with AMI. If you are struggling, my suggestion is that you first talk to your child’s teacher, principal and superintendent. There are accommodations that could be made for your child, but more importantly, there are policies at a district level that may need to be re-evaluated if they do not provide the flexibility described in Key’s memo.

4. Provide feedback to Arkansas education officials.

When I recently noticed that my social-media feeds were full of complaints about AMI work, I realized that these are exactly the kinds of things we would usually raise at public meetings but no longer have that opportunity due to the pandemic. Because I wanted to help in some way, I created an avenue for families and teachers to give our top education officials feedback on how AMI is working so far. I genuinely believe that greater public involvement in policy decisions usually results in better outcomes, so I created a simple tool that allows anyone in Arkansas to quickly and easily email Governor Hutchinson, Education Secretary Johnny Key, and every member of the Arkansas State Board of Education in order to provide feedback and suggestions about AMI learning. Importantly, this tool does not send these messages to your child’s teacher, principal or superintendent. I highly encourage you to take an additional moment to reach out to those people as well. You can send your message at this link: https://actionnetwork.org/letters/share-feedback-on-arkansas-ami-instruction/manage

Please keep in mind that every person involved in these decisions is a fellow human who is also going through an unprecedented crisis, just like our own families are. Have patience and show them compassion and grace, but still be honest and be specific. What is working? What’s not working? How do you propose that the state of Arkansas improve its current approach to educating children during the pandemic?

5. Prioritize your family’s physical and mental health.

I am a rule follower at heart. I almost never live my life with an attitude of “ask for forgiveness not permission.” But these are exceptional times, and if your family is truly suffering, you have to do whatever is best to help everyone in your household get through this crisis. If that means slacking off AMI work and then figuring out how to deal with it after the immediate crisis has passed, I cannot in good conscience tell you not to do that.

A teacher at Little Rock Central High School recently shared that as she was calling through a list of students who had failed to log in to the new online system to do their AMI work, she came across the name of a boy who just lost his father to COVID-19. That experience made her change her entire approach to how she contacts students who aren’t completing their assigned work. Instead of asking whether they needed help logging in to the new system, she now starts by asking how the students are doing and whether they needed help with anything.

We all have to do what is best for our families right now. It doesn’t make sense for parents to lose their jobs in order to make sure that their kids complete AMI work. (This may seem like hyperbole, but I know several friends who have already been reminded by their employers that they are expected to focus on work tasks during work hours, even if they are working from home). It doesn’t make sense for children to be punished and traumatized just so that school districts can check a participation box.

Hang in there, y’all, and if you’re able, try to make your school’s AMI better by providing feedback and suggestions.

