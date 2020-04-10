Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has threatened “decisive action” if abortions continue to be provided in Arkansas unless “immediately medically necessary to preserve the life or health of the mother.”

UPDATE: Watch this space. I think legislative pressure may force this issue into the open and, if so, then into federal court. Things are breaking in several locations.

She claims, as a pretext, “Postponing surgeries and procedures that are not immediately medically necessary will ensure the availability of hospital beds and personal protective equipment needed to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.” This is not true in the case of pharmaceutical abortions, the only kind provided by Planned Parenthood, and also provided by the only surgical abortion provider in the state, Little Rock Family Planning Services.

It looks like the beginning of a direct attack on continued abortion services. She does so by adding her own words and interpretation to the Health Department order authorized by the governor on “elective surgeries.” Note, first, the word “surgeries.” Planned Parenthood performs no surgeries. It provides a two-pill regimen in the first 10 weeks of pregnancy that brings about a miscarriage.

The directive ordered in part (my emphasis):

Procedures, testing, and office visits that can be safely postponed shall be rescheduled to an appropriate future date.

A pharmaceutical abortion — safe and non-surgical — can’t be safely postponed without requiring a surgical procedure. Postponement is also harmful to a woman seeking a surgical abortion. Timeliness is vital. Abortion is necessary in any case because the pregnant woman says it is. Leslie Rutledge’s belief to the contrary is immaterial.

Rutledge adds language about the order that doesn’t exist. Her release with select emphasis:

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge warns all licensed health care professionals and all licensed health care facilities, including abortion providers, that pursuant the April 3, 2020 Directive on Elective Surgeries issued by the Department of Health, they must postpone all surgeries and procedures that are not immediately medically necessary. “Arkansans must work together to combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “All medically unnecessary surgeries and procedures, including abortions, must be postponed until after this crisis has ended. Those who violate the Department of Health’s directive will be met with decisive action, and my office will forcefully defend the State officials involved in keeping Arkansans safe.” Last Friday, the Department of Health issued a directive mandating that all surgeries and procedures that can be safely postponed to a further date be postponed while the COVID-19 emergency is ongoing. This prohibition applies throughout the State to all surgeries and procedures that are not immediately medically necessary, including routine dental and eye visits, as well as most scheduled healthcare procedures such as orthopedic surgeries or any type of abortion that is not immediately medically necessary to preserve the life or health of the mother.

“Medically necessary” is not a phrase found in the executive order. The order provides an exemption for life-saving measures in all procedures but doesn’t mention abortion.

Many questions are raised by this attack on a woman’s constitutional right to obtain an abortion, beginning with what “decisive action” is threatened and under what legal theory?

It is nothing more than a transparent effort to bully into effect a ban on abortion in Arkansas. Federal judges in multiple states have prevented Republican officials from using similar language drafted during the coronavirus crisis as a backdoor way to shut down abortion clinics. A Texas judge has stopped it twice, even though Rutledge hurried down to Texas to join its attorney general in getting his first order stayed by a federal appeals court. That judge noted the particular fallacy of Rutledge’s argument that preventing dispensation of a pill conserves protective medical gear and hospital beds.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has repeatedly resisted declaring that his order was intended to halt all abortions, though he has objected directly to abortions being provided to women who travel from other states, particularly those with coronavirus hotspots. Dr. Nate Smith, the state health director, has also said the decision on the need to continue with a medical procedure is best left to the medical provider. Smith’s Health Department, by the way, is no bastion of pro-choice sentiment. It has zealously enforced a variety of rules aimed at curtailing abortion in Arkansas.

Rutledge warns:

The failure of healthcare facilities to comply with the Department of Health’s directive will lead to administrative penalties, up to and including license suspension.

Are administrative penalties her decision?

Among the other questions I’ve sent Rutledge’s office:

Does the statement today mean that the attorney general is declaring that ONLY abortion to save the life or health of the mother is permissible?

If so, does health include mental health?

If so, is she disagreeing with Dr. Smith’s statement that medical necessity is a decision best for the provider to decide?

If so, does this threat apply to medicinal abortions? If so on this point, how do these procedures harm supplies of protective gear or use hospital beds?

Finally, does the attorney general plan action — and under what legal argument — to stop abortions that providers determine are necessary.

When this debate first arose, Rutledge deferred to the Health Department. No longer, it appears. Now she’s spoiling for a fight.

She’ll have cheerleaders:

Family Council President Jerry Cox issued a statement praising Attorney General Rutledge, Governor Hutchinson, and Secretary of Health Dr. Smith for their leadership during the pandemic. “This is the right thing to do,” Cox said. “I have personally driven by Arkansas’ abortion facilities this week. Their parking lots have been full of cars, and some of the vehicles have had license plates from out of state. Telling abortion facilities that they cannot perform elective abortions during this time will help preserve medical resources and slow the spread of the coronavirus.” Family Council will continue to monitor and report on this situation as it develops.

Where the rights of women and sexual minorities are to be trampled, the Family Council is there.