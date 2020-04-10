Ciao Baci, one of our great locally-owned restaurants is offering their take-out “Easter Box”, a braised lamb pot roast Shepard’s Pie that feeds four for $55. Local salad greens for four and a whole baguette come with it. It’s an easy, inexpensive, elegant Easter dinner that supports a local dining institution.

You can pre-order for the weekend at 603-0238. Chef Dom is also making cakes and cookies and can whip up just about anything with 24 hours notice.

Ciao Baci is offering curbside take out every day now with pick up from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m at 605 Beachwood. The menu changes every day along with the wine and beer take-out specials. Chef posts the new menu every day at noon.

Go to Facebook @ciaobaci or Instagram Ciao_Baci for the latest. And Suzanne and Blair asked us to tell you thanks for supporting Ciao Baci along with Little Rock’s other locally-owned restaurants.