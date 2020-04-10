My white privilege is showing. It hadn’t occurred to me that black men would be taking risks by following the CDC encouragement to wear face masks in circumstances, such as grocery shopping, where close proximity to others might be unavoidable.

From the Washington Post:

A recent report of a police officer following young black men who wore masks while shopping [at an Illinois Walmart] has amplified fears among people of color of being profiled as criminals or gang members. Civil rights leaders, politicians and community activists worry that concerns of racial bias will discourage black people from wearing masks to protect themselves and others, further increasing their exposure to a virus that is disproportionately infecting and killing African Americans.

The article includes remarks by Cory Anderson of Little Rock, and his photo wearing a mask.

