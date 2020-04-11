

Joe Pompeo writes for Vanity Fair about Sen. Tom Cotton’s key role in the “viral spread of a coronavirus origin theory.”

Of late, Cotton has taken to Twitter to deny having ever flatly asserted the theory that a weapons lab created the virus. But this is disingenuous. He helped significantly in putting it afloat. Pompeo writes:

On Sunday, February 16, as COVID-19 was tightening its stranglehold on China and plotting a cruel blitz against the United States, Republican Senator Tom Cotton went on Fox News and floated an alternative theory about the provenance of the deadly disease. The early scientific consensus was that the never-before-seen coronavirus had most likely made a jump from bats to another form of wildlife, perhaps the type of exotic animal, like a pangolin, sold at Wuhan’s Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, where it then achieved a natural zoonotic transmission to humans. Cotton wanted Fox News Channel’s viewers to hear about another possible origin story. The seafood market, he noted, was not that far from a major biosafety lab.

“We don’t know where it originated, but we do know that we have to get to the bottom of that,” Cotton told Maria Bartiromo. “We also know that just a few miles away from that food market is China’s only biosafety level 4 super laboratory that researches human infectious diseases. Now, we don’t have evidence that this disease originated there, but because of China’s duplicity and dishonesty from the beginning, we need to at least ask the question to see what the evidence says. And China right now is not giving any evidence on that question at all.”

Cotton didn’t say so outright, but there was an unmistakable subtext to his commentary, implying that SARS-CoV-2 could even have been man-made. “We have such laboratories ourselves in the United States run by our military,” he continued, “in large part done for preventative purposes, or trying to discover vaccines or protect our own soldiers. China’s obviously very secretive about what happens at the Wuhan laboratory.”