Here’s the official state report this morning, before changes throughout the day. More deaths and another county (Marion) was added to the confirmation list, leaving Calhoun, Little River, Montgomery, Fulton and Jackson without confirmed cases.

Support the Arkansas Blog with a subscription We can't resist without our readers!

Emphasis on “confirmed.”

We’ll never know the actual exposure rate without comprehensive testing (which also could help restrict the spread of the disease). Nor are we likely to know until some future extensive examination how many deaths, particularly of older people at home unattended or in nursing homes, were hastened by the virus. The debate on “cause” of death (vs. would-have-died-anyway) is but a distraction of Trumpers.

Advertisement

If you read anything today, read the New York Times’ account of the early warnings Trump and the White House received. A fractured staff and Trump’s ego delayed an effective response. Even today the response is lacking. The supply chain for critical medical supplies is a disaster of price wars, rich v. poor and, now, insiders getting favoritism. To crib from wild-eyed Sen. Trent Garner’s diatribe against China last week: Trump lies, people die. From the Times:

“Any way you cut it, this is going to be bad,” a senior medical adviser at the Department of Veterans Affairs, Dr. Carter Mecher, wrote on the night of Jan. 28, in an email to a group of public health experts scattered around the government and universities. “The projected size of the outbreak already seems hard to believe.” …His was hardly a lone voice. Throughout January, as Mr. Trump repeatedly played down the seriousness of the virus and focused on other issues, an array of figures inside his government — from top White House advisers to experts deep in the cabinet departments and intelligence agencies — identified the threat, sounded alarms and made clear the need for aggressive action.

The article cites specific after specific examples of warnings from experts. There was in late January from Trump the China travel order, incomplete and reached only after an internal White House debate. But it wasn’t until mid-March that Trump finally recommended social distancing.

Advertisement

One described him as “subdued” and “baffled” by how the crisis had played out. An economy that he had wagered his re-election on was suddenly in shambles. He only regained his swagger, the associate said, from conducting his daily White House briefings, at which he often seeks to rewrite the history of the past several months. He declared at one point that he “felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic,” and insisted at another that he had to be a “cheerleader for the country,” as if that explained why he failed to prepare the public for what was coming.

Reality TV at its finest. The script can always be rewritten to suit.

PS: I went down this road yesterday, but here’s another account, from The Guardian, about Sen. Tom Cotton’s wild-eyed rhetoric and propagation of conspiracy theories. Just ‘common sense,” he says, as he trashes China and people like Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.”

On Saturday, Cotton also took aim at Gretchen Whitmer, the Democratic governor of Michigan, regarding a stay-at-home order which deemed garden centers to be non-essential businesses. “I get that Governor Whitmer is auditioning to be [vice-president],” Cotton wrote on Twitter. “Foolish, theatrical orders with no public-health benefits may generate headlines, but they undermine public confidence. Then again, Joe Biden called the China travel ban ‘xenophobic’. So maybe those two are a good match.” In fact, though Trump placed restrictions on travel from China – which Biden now backs – he did not ban such travel entirely. The World Health Organization has cautioned against travel restrictions, saying they can be counterproductive. Research indicates the virus mainly came to the US from Europe, not China.

To borrow from Sand Lizard Cotton’s approach: Some people say, based on his comments, that Tom Cotton is mentally disturbed. I’m NOT saying that. But common sense says it’s worth investigating. And, maybe again to borrow from him, quarantine the senator.

Time to quarantine China from the civilized world https://t.co/qJ89kUQuDK — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) April 11, 2020