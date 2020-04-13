The morning coronavirus update from the Arkansas Health Department shows a bigger than typical jump of 118 from last night’s count of 1,280, plus two additional deaths. It’s possible that the number reflects a lack of full reporting over the weekend.

Remember: This isn’t a comprehensive reading of the number of people who’ve contracted the virus in Arkansas, only of those tested. The world has many asymptomatic carriers — ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos to name one well-known example today. Nor does it necessarily reflect all who’ve died at least in part on account of COVID-19.