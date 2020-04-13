We must come together to defeat the most dangerous president in modern history. I’m joining @JoeBiden‘s livestream with a special announcement. https://t.co/AC3zh3ChX3 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 13, 2020

So Bernie hopped on board the Biden train. How could someone who cares about ridding the country of Donald Trump not?

Bernie Bros? Sanders encouraged them.

The issue is now firmly joined—ridding the country of this president* once and for all. That’s all that matters now. https://t.co/Tke9GxaYS5 — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) April 13, 2020