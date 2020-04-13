Diane Ravitch makes the case in an op-ed for Education Week for a potential bright spot in the coronavirus pandemic: A heightened appreciation for public schools.

Parents schooling children at home are discovering that keeping kids engaged and learning is no easy task.

Support the Arkansas Blog with a subscription We can't resist without our readers!

She wishes it would cause the billionaire school “reformers” to reconsider why they belittle public school teachers. And she notes that while the billionaires have helped turn national polling against schools in general, most people LIKE their own public schools.

The rest of what she wrote is directly applicable to Arkansas, including a decline in education support in inflation-adjusted dollars. She begins with why local school districts are so popular.

Advertisement

In most parts of the nation, public schools are the center of community life. They provide free meals, a nurse (usually), and instruction by certified teachers (unlike some charters and many of the religious schools that accept vouchers). Across America, public schools are woven into the lives of families. The schools have trophy cases with the names of parents, aunts, uncles, cousins, even grandparents. They sponsor performances where the community can see its children act, dance, sing, play sports, and show their talents.

As she’s written in a recent book, Ravitch says the “reformers” would prefer schools run by private organizations, corporations and religious groups. They think the private sector always does a better job.

Advertisement

The research says otherwise. Charter schools, on average, do no better than real public schools and some (see New Orleans) are worse. The highest achieving are also often distinguished by excluding the disabled and English-language learners and finding other means to discourage attendance by poor candidates for instruction with unsupportive parents. Vouchers do even worse.

Research also debunks other favored hobby horses of the billionaires such as evaluating teachers by student test scores.

The basic truth writes Ravitch, is that schools are underfunded and teachers underpaid. She writes that some states, and they include Arkansas, were spending less in 2018 on education in inflation-adjusted dollars than in 2008.

Then there’s the false promise of standardized tests, for which Arkansas is a standard-bearer thanks to Walton Family Foundation influence. Send this to your legislator.

Advertisement