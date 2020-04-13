Diane Ravitch makes the case in an op-ed for Education Week for a potential bright spot in the coronavirus pandemic: A heightened appreciation for public schools.
Parents schooling children at home are discovering that keeping kids engaged and learning is no easy task.
Support the Arkansas Blog with a subscription
We can't resist without our readers!
She wishes it would cause the billionaire school “reformers” to reconsider why they belittle public school teachers. And she notes that while the billionaires have helped turn national polling against schools in general, most people LIKE their own public schools.
The rest of what she wrote is directly applicable to Arkansas, including a decline in education support in inflation-adjusted dollars. She begins with why local school districts are so popular.
In most parts of the nation, public schools are the center of community life. They provide free meals, a nurse (usually), and instruction by certified teachers (unlike some charters and many of the religious schools that accept vouchers). Across America, public schools are woven into the lives of families. The schools have trophy cases with the names of parents, aunts, uncles, cousins, even grandparents. They sponsor performances where the community can see its children act, dance, sing, play sports, and show their talents.
As she’s written in a recent book, Ravitch says the “reformers” would prefer schools run by private organizations, corporations and religious groups. They think the private sector always does a better job.
The research says otherwise. Charter schools, on average, do no better than real public schools and some (see New Orleans) are worse. The highest achieving are also often distinguished by excluding the disabled and English-language learners and finding other means to discourage attendance by poor candidates for instruction with unsupportive parents. Vouchers do even worse.
Research also debunks other favored hobby horses of the billionaires such as evaluating teachers by student test scores.
The basic truth writes Ravitch, is that schools are underfunded and teachers underpaid. She writes that some states, and they include Arkansas, were spending less in 2018 on education in inflation-adjusted dollars than in 2008.
Then there’s the false promise of standardized tests, for which Arkansas is a standard-bearer thanks to Walton Family Foundation influence. Send this to your legislator.
Anyone who claims that such tests help students and will someday close achievement gaps is badly misinformed. Standardized tests are normed on a bell curve, which ensures we’ll always see poor performers on such tests. The bottom half of the curve is dominated by kids who are poor, have disabilities, or are English language learners. The top half is dominated by advantaged kids, whose parents make sure they have medical care and are well-nourished. Every standardized test is highly correlated with family income and education.
Pro-public-school activists understand that the tests and A-F state report cards for schools based on those tests are used to advance privatization. The activists realize that on the whole the private sector does not provide better education than the public sector. Charter schools have a high rate of closure, either for academic or financial reasons or because of fraudulent activities by their operators. Voucher schools—schools where parents use vouchers for tuition–in most states tend to be low-cost religious schools where academic quality is far inferior to public schools’.
Charters and vouchers divert badly needed funds from public schools. The competition for students and resources has meant that public schools have had to cut their budgets, lay off teachers, increase their class sizes, and eliminate electives. Most state legislatures have not been willing to increase the real dollars spent on education, and there is not enough money to fund two or three sectors. In the zero-sum game, students and teachers in regular public schools, which enroll between 80 and 90 percent of all students, suffer grievous harm.
When someday our schools reopen, we must renew our efforts to fund them so they are able to meet the needs of students and to pay teachers as professionals. We’ve seen once again in this crisis that Americans value their public schools. But a fact that stands out from the past decade is this: A society that is unwilling to pay what it costs so that all children have a good education is sacrificing its future.