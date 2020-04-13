The state, which reported its first prisoner coronavirus case Sunday at the Cummins Unit, says today the number has jumped to 43.

A release:

Following the announcement of a positive COVID-19 test of an inmate at the Cummins Unit, the Division of Correction immediately restricted movement in and out of the inmate’s housing area and began virus testing all inmates in that barracks along with any staff that had contact with the infected inmate. Working with the Arkansas Department of Health, Wellpath, the provider of medical services for inmates, conducted on-site tests throughout the weekend. The test results from ADH show that 43 of 46 inmates housed in that barracks are positive for exposure to COVID-19. None of these inmates is symptomatic at this time. No staff tests have come back positive. To mitigate the spread of the virus, the barracks is under quarantine. Food and any other supplies are being brought into the inmates. They have been issued protection masks as previously announced over the weekend. All inmates and staff at Cummins have masks and did so prior to the first positive case.

On the report of the first case, the ACLU had issued a repeat of its message for the state to do more for the incarcerated.

“For weeks we have been asking Governor Hutchinson and state officials to heed the advice of public health experts and protect people housed in Arkansas prisons, but the response has been woefully inadequate,” said Holly Dickson, ACLU of Arkansas interim executive director and legal director. “The Centers for Disease Control has been clear that keeping people six feet apart is vital to combating the spread of this disease, but social distancing is impossible in our prisons at the population levels the state maintains. While state officials have taken some steps to reduce the prison population, more must be done now to avert a public health catastrophe that would further strain our hospital system and threaten the health of all Arkansans. Arkansas needs to safely release as many people as possible, so that those who remain incarcerated can socially distance as recommended by the CDC. State officials must also provide proper sanitation, care, virus education, and supplies for those who remain incarcerated. State officials have the power to protect public health and prevent a prison pandemic – they just need to use it.” The ACLU of Arkansas noted that state law and executive powers allow for the release of incarcerated and detained people in cases of infectious disease.

The Arkansas Democratic Party also chimed in:

An outbreak of COVID-19 has hit Arkansas’s largest prison, and has acutely hit one barrack where 43 of 46 people who are incarcerated have tested positive for the virus. The Cummins Unit in Lincoln County is a 1,876-bed prison farm in southeast Arkansas’s Delta. APRIL 2, Department of Corrections Director Wendy Kelley said, “It will be disastrous” once COVID-19 gets inside state prisons. APRIL 8, state Rep. Jamie Scott (HD37 – North Little Rock, Jacksonville, Maumelle, Sherwood) wrote a letter to Governor Asa Hutchinson expressing profound concerns about the virus entering the state’s correctional system and harming staff and inmates. She recommended the Parole Board should immediately begin releasing those who have been granted parole and expedite new parole hearings; inmate cases within a year of eligibility for supervised release should be immediately considered; and the release of prisoners, with good behavior, who have served 90% of their time, or low-level offenders. APRIL 11, the first state prisoner at Cummins tests positive. April 13, 43 of 46 people incarcerated in a Cummins barrack test positive.