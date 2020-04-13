The emergency order to expand medical services available by telephone has given Planned Parenthood the opportunity to provide that service for 10 clinics in four states including Arkansas.

A release from Planned Parenthood of the Great Plains, the umbrella organization for the Planned Parenthood clinic in Little Rock.

Planned Parenthood Great Plains (PPGP) is proud to announce the launch of a new telehealth program in Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Arkansas, which allows patients to access high-quality, affordable health care services by phone and/or through a private and secure video conferencing platform that connects them with trusted providers.

“Planned Parenthood Great Plains is here with you — wherever you are. We are proud to use technology and innovation to reach people with the health care and information they need, when they need it. In these uncertain times, we’re committed to connecting patients to care — no matter what,” said Brie Anderson, vice president of health services.

Through telehealth, patients can access services with fewer visits or without needing to visit a health center at all. PPGP is committed to answering patient questions, managing prescriptions, and helping address patient sexual and reproductive health care needs, remotely. STI screening and treatment, gender-affirming care, birth control, PEP and PReP, and emergency contraceptive are currently available through the new program, and PPGP is planning to expand services in the future.

“We know that your sexual and reproductive health care can’t wait. As we weather this challenging time together, we don’t want you to worry about your birth control or accessing STI tests and cancer screenings,” said Anderson. “Planned Parenthood Great Plains is doing everything we can to make your life easier and get you the information and care you need in timely and personalized ways. Whether we provide services in person, online, or by phone — we’re here with you.”

PPGP encourages everyone to follow the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local public health officials to reduce their risk of getting any respiratory virus or spreading one to others. This includes washing hands often with soap and water, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, and practicing social distancing.

The safety and health of patients, staff, and broader communities remains PPGP’s highest priority as the country faces an unprecedented public health crisis. Self isolation and social distancing are ways everyone can do their part.

For more information about connecting to PPGP through telehealth, please visit this website, or call 1.800.230.PLAN to make an appointment.

Patients in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, and the Kansas City metro area will be able to access care through the telehealth program at PPGP. Patients in Missouri will also have access to this option through Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis and Region and Southwest Missouri.

PPGP’s 10 health centers in a four-state region offer a wide range of sexual and reproductive health care services, and more than 30,000 patients annually depend on PPGP for expert, affordable, compassionate health care. Visit ppgreatplains.org to find the nearest health center.