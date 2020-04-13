A record one-day jump in coronavirus cases was blamed today in part on outbreaks in prisons and other group settings.

The governor also cautioned that the state hadn’t reached a peak in coronavirus cases yet and shouldn’t let up on striving for social distancing. In other news, Health Director Nate Smith said summer youth camps seemed unlikely to be held this summer. “It doesn’t sound like a good idea at all.”

Oh, and the governor, in a tactful way, appeared to say it was up to governors, not Donald Trump, when businesses could reopen. Trump had declared earlier today it was HIS call.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson reported a jump of 130 news cases from Sunday, to 1,410 cases, and a 30th death above the morning account. 74 are hospitalized. It was the biggest one-day jump in cases. Jackson County added a case, leaving only four counties without one.

He acknowledged the “situation” at the federal prison at Forrest City that has resulted in 55 positives, including 35 inmates. He also listed the newly reported breakout at Cummins prison, where a maximum security barrack has tested 43 or 46 residents positive and one person has been hospitalized. Also, Health Director Nate Smith said 27 people have tested positive, staff and prisoners, in a community corrections facility in Little Rock. A drug rehabilitation facility in Central Arkansas also tested 24 positive, clients and staff, he said

So 98 cases are from a “shelter in place” environment at Cummins and the federal prison alone, Hutchinson said. He said the testing from commercial labs continues to return a “very low” positive rate. But testing energy is focused on environments where breakouts are possible. “Obviously we are working to contain it.”

A Memphis reporter challenged Hutchinson’s description of “shelter in place” for Forrest City, given that guards come and go and given that there have been complaints about a shortage of sanitary facilities and the close quarters.

The governor emphasized that daily numbers for new hospitalizations had not shown an upward line. And he said the number hospitalized was relatively flat.

He said a chart showing the continued discovery of cases against those who recover and the relatively small number of deaths indicated that the state hadn’t reached its peak yet. But he said the state had moved the peak to a later date by flattening the growth trend lines.

“It’s not a time to let up. It’s not a time to decrease our emphasis on social distancing,” he said.

He noted the national discussion about “opening up businesses again.” He cautioned, “We cannot change the direction we are going at the present time… We have decreased the growth rate, but we’re not there yet.”

He said he understood people yearn for normality.

Even if it isn’t time for that yet, he said he had appointed a committee of medical professionals to study what to do when it appears the trend IS heading the right direction. They’ll give guidance to avoid a resurgence and how to live in the new environment, with some possible mitigation steps. Health Director Smith will lead that effort. That group:

Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced the formation of the Governor’s Medical Advisory Committee for Post-Peak COVID-19 Response. The committee, established by Executive Order 20-17 , will identify the criteria to guide public health strategy after Arkansas reaches the peak of COVID-19 cases. The committee will examine testing capabilities and social distancing protocols and make any recommendations necessary to avoid a resurgence of COVID-19. Dr. Nathaniel Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), will serve as the committee chairman. Members of the Governor’s Medical Advisory Committee for Post-Peak COVID-19 Response are:

Dr. Nathaniel Smith – Secretary of ADH (Chair)

Dr. Jose Romero – ADH Chief Medical Officer and Chief of Pediatric Infectious Disease at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS)/Arkansas Children’s Hospital

Dr. Naveen Patil – ADH Medical Director for Infectious Disease

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha – ADH State Epidemiologist

Dr. Austin Porter – ADH Deputy Chief Science Officer and Assistant Professor at the UAMS College of Public Health

Dr. Greg Bledsoe – Surgeon General of Arkansas

Dr. Jerrilyn Jones – ADH Medical Director for Preparedness and Response and Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at UAMS

Dr. Sam Greenfield – ADH Medical Director for Family Health and Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at UAMS

Smith also said today that 193 health workers have tested positive.

Other news: Smith said summer camp for youths may not happen this summer. “You’re bringing together people from all over the country and putting them in a highly congregant setting for a week or so,” he said. “That’s a high-risk setting for a resurgence.”

The governor was asked how the state could justify closing camps while keeping daycare centers open. Camps serve as daycare of a sort for some parents, the reporter said. He said he hoped the situation would improve by summer and camps could reopen. But he said advance notice was necessary. And so they shouldn’t plan to open by the end of May.

Hutchinson was asked about the legal action over the state order to stop surgical abortions. He said it was not unexpected but said the state used the same process it would apply to any other medical provider not following the state directive against “elective” medical procedures. “They chose to take it into court; we’ll see what the court says on that.” He said he drew a line between pharmaceutical and surgical abortions in determining what was medically necessary, though “medically necessary” was not a phrase in the original directive by which the clinic continued to operate.

Hutchinson also was asked whether there’d be a conflict between the state and Donald Trump on when things should “reopen.”

He said there’d been a good partnership between states and the federal government. “We all want to move in the same direction,” he said. He added that the federal government had called on the state’s to handle the management of the crisis and he expected that “flexibility” to continue in deciding future action.

From where I sat, he seemed to be saying, in the nicest possible way, “the president can’t, at least entirely, tell us what to do.” But he does have ways to make recalcitrance painful.

On that point, here’s the Trump comment that prompted the discussion and one rejoineder: