Today Arkansas received a wonderful Easter blessing. Six full FedEx trucks of masks, gloves, & gowns finally arrived. Grateful for the tireless work of @ArkansasGuard during this public health crisis & for the work of @AR_Emergencies & @uamshealth in procuring this critical PPE. pic.twitter.com/avJIFBvL1U — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) April 12, 2020

Dale Ellis writes in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette this morning about the arrival of a shipment of personal protective gear for Arkansas medical workers, an article notable for its details of the difficult path by which the material finally arrived.

The article notes: Mistakes in shipment. Supplies diverted from Arkansas to other places. Intercession of private people with contacts in the right places. States outbidding other states. Difficulties, particularly, in reaching supplies in China.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who was on hand to welcome the shipment and help offload a few boxes, called the medical supply chain a “global jungle.”

I’d say: “This is nuts.”

Thanks to Donald Trump, the federal government has defaulted on its responsibility to provide over-arching financial support and coordination to ensure the country’s huge needs are met, just as it did in World War II. And, though some new efforts are underway, it’s probably too late to compensate for the lack of planning that should have been done months ago. Instead:

“I’m bidding on a machine that Illinois is bidding on and California is bidding on and Florida is bidding on. We’re all bidding up each other,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday at a briefing. “I’m trying to figure out how to do business with China where I have no natural connection as a state. And every state has to scramble to find business connections with China. It was crazy, that can’t happen again.”

Here, from Politico, are some examples of what it takes to get intercession on needed supplies from the Trump administration. One is a Republican senator needing re-election help in Colorado. Democratic governors also have figured out they can be heard at times.

In Illinois, Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker got results after he tweeted at the president and complained on TV. In California, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, a frequent sparring partner for Trump, chose to instead heap praise on the president. And in Kansas, Kelly submitted seven requests for millions of masks, gowns and gloves that went unheeded until a reporter asked Pence about the situation in a briefing. Pence pledged to call her. The confusion is indicative more broadly of how Trump and his administration have responded to a number of crises. The president often bounces from one issue to the next, reacting to the headlines of the day. Record turnover rates and competing power centers have hampered long-term planning. The result has been rotating strategies that are hard to fully chronicle. In this instance, local and state officials of both parties say decisions seem less tied to partisan politics than they are to access to and praise of a president who has suggested he would only help local officials who were appreciative of the federal government’s efforts. “Right now you have more discretion at the White House, and we have prized our relationship in order to secure some of the ventilators and other supplies,” said an aide to one governor, who asked that even the state not be named for fear of jeopardizing the supplies. “We operate within the world we live in. We made the decision to have a very constructive and amicable relationship.”

Some self-evident truths:

All are not created equal in Trump’s America.

Nobody was ever punished for kissing Trump’s rear.

This is no way to run a national disaster.

Asa can read.