Gov. Asa Hutchinson reported today that there’d been no new positive tests at the Cummins Unit of state prisons, where 44 in one barracks have tested positive. Testing so far is limited to Cummins, but other units are on “high alert” for suspected cases, Health Director Nate Smith said.

The numbers continue to rise statewide of course, from 1,410 Monday afternoon to 1,498 today and two more deaths, to 32. One of the new deaths was someone in the 50s. The governor again today responded diplomatically, but in line with other governors, in indicating the states and not Donald Trump would be the judge of a return to normal business. With federal guidance.

He said 81 were hospitalized. He said he was hoping the chart above, showing the daily hospitalization number, might demonstrate a “plateau” in hospitalizations. He said Arkansas has among the lowest rates of per capita cases. He also said this wasn’t wholly explained by low testing. He said the state had moved up to “mid-range” in testing per capita.

The governor said he was “confident” the state’s hospital capacity was sufficient to handle the virus challenge and hospitalizations wouldn’t reach the 1,000 once projected.

The governor said he’d spoken to Attorney General William Barr about the outbreak at the federal prison in Forrest City: Barr reportedly assured him that the Bureau of Prisons was “handling that situation” along with the Centers for Disease Control.

The governor also displayed message boards on state highways warning incoming motorists that there is no recreational lodging for travelers. He noted a dramatic decrease in traffic on the freeways, but, of course, some of that is a decline in drive-through traffic, not a decline in people coming or going to Arkansas specifically.

He again reiterated the state is not ready to relax its social distancing effort.

“We’ll make decisions on the best public health advice,” he said, balanced with the need for people to make a living. “We understand this is not a 30-day battle or a 60-day fight and it will continue in some fashion into the future.”

Even if Donald Trump tries to tell the state otherwise? He didn’t mention Trump’s claim yesterday that he had total authority on this decision.

The governor announced two executive orders:

Providing workers compensation claims for first-responders and front-line health workers who can demonstrate a causal connection to coronavirus. He said he couldn’t believe they weren’t covered. Believe it. Arkansas has one of the worst workers comp programs in the country.

Liability immunity for health responders.

Health Director Smith in discussing corrections units said that 27 staff and 17 inmates had tested positive at the community corrections center in Little Rock.

He said 78 nurses are among a team of 103 working to trace the origin of positive cases and the group is expected to grow.

Dexter Payne, director of the Corrections Division, attended to say the department was doing everything it could to keep inmate, staff and others safe. This includes the suspension of visits, face masks, changes in feeding procedures and other steps.

From the Q&A session:

Hutchinson said he took Trump’s comments about authority yesterday as him “expressing himself in his normal fashion.” He said there was a “great partnership” with the federal government and federal guidance would be important. But he again said as he did yesterday that “we’ve been on our own” on medical supplies, with a federal “backstop.” But he said that backstop hadn’t been sufficient. He said he’d been talking and would talk more to governors about working regionally about “coming out of this.”

Smith said he wasn’t ready to rule out summer camps in Arkansas, “but from where we stand right now, it doesn’t look like that would be a safe or wise thing.”

A Northwest Arkansas reporter asked about the continuation of golfing on the many Bella Vista golf courses and about the handling of unemployment claims. As to jobless claims, Hutchinson said things were improving, but urged people to be “patient.” He acknowledged problems from the crush.

On the golf courses, Hutchinson said the county judge in Benton County had checked and reported that restaurants were closed, carts were limited to one person and social distancing was being maintained. If they are following those rules, there’s not a problem with them being open, he said.

Asked again about Trump’s statement of total authority on a return to regular business, Hutchinson said, “President Trump likes to gig a little bit and create a little controversy, it’s part of his leadership style.” But Hutchinson said he was protective of the prerogatives of a governor. He said the Trump administration had “worked well with us.” He said Mike Pence had been a governor and understands. “I don’t see a problem in the future,” he said, and anticipated a “good partnership.” But he also said he “valued the role under the 10th Amendment the governors have in the different states.” To date, Trump hasn’t acknowledged that 10th Amendment police power.