It’d be hard to overstate the importance of this unexpected victory. The new justice might well stop the partisan voter purge designed to give Trump Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes and a second term as president. And this outcome was itself an inspiration https://t.co/ArZ3oeCdmv — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) April 14, 2020



More attention needs to be given to Judge Jill Karlofsky’s victory in a race for Wisconsin Supreme Court decided yesterday.

Republican legislators refused an absentee voting extension and a postponement of voting. A partisan 5-4 U.S. Supreme Court majority went along with legislative blockage of the governor’s executive order to attempt to make voting less dangerous amid a pandemic.

Voters in heavily minority areas were huddled into a handful of precincts to vote in bad conditions.

Donald Trump campaigned long and loudly for the incumbent conservative candidate for the seat, who also was powered by dark money attack advertising against Karlofsky.

Wonder of wonders, the voters would not be denied. From The Nation:

The Republican intentions were blatantly obvious. “[The] battle over the court is the reason that the GOP defied pleas to postpone the vote,” explained Charlie Sykes, a veteran conservative commentator from Wisconsin. “Republicans calculated that holding the election in the midst of the pandemic gave incumbent conservative justice Dan Kelly a better chance of holding his seat.” A Kelly win was such a high GOP priority that Trump personally campaigned for the justice and was still tweeting encouragement for the candidate and the suppression schemes through last Tuesday.

… US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg wrote that, while a lower court had acted amid the virus outbreak “to safeguard the availability of absentee voting in Wisconsin’s spring election,” the high court “now intervenes at the eleventh hour to prevent voters who have timely requested absentee ballots from casting their votes.” For many immunocompromised voters, that was precisely the case. They were disenfranchised. For others, Election Day brought a brutal choice. Voters who had applied for absentee ballots but not yet received them were forced to choose between obeying orders to stay at home or making difficult treks to the polls. It was an especially hard choice in Milwaukee, where coronavirus cases spiked in the African American community as Election Day approached. “People died fighting for the right to vote, and now people might die if they vote,” said Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. “Politicians are silencing the voices of Black and Brown people by putting us in harm’s way for their own partisan gain.” But thousands refused to be silenced. In Milwaukee, many waited in lines (spaced at a safe distance) for more than two hours. Some braved thunderstorms and hail. They were angry and determined to deliver a message. Gretchen Fennema, a 46-year-old Milwaukeean, applied for an absentee ballot for herself, as did her 70-year-old father, who suffers from bronchitis. The ballots never came. “So we decided Monday night that we were going to have to go,” said the laid-off worker. “There was no other option. We were not going to miss voting. I cannot remember when I ever missed an election.” Fennema and her dad headed to Riverside High School in Milwaukee, waited in a line of cars, and finally cast a curbside ballot. As they drove away, Gretchen attached an “I Voted” sticker to the bandana that served as her mask and posted a selfie with a message for the legislators and the courts: “Fuck you, Wisconsin GOP.”