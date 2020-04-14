A mention of Little Rock city government prompted me to check the items scheduled to be considered today for placement on the City Board agenda next week.

Support the Arkansas Blog with a subscription We can't resist without our readers!

It was a relief to see the regular work of the city continuing, with no coronavirus relationship (yet) and many positive items on the list. The board will consider the list at 4 p.m. today for inclusion on next week’s agenda.

Contracts in the offing include:

Advertisement

Sidewalk work in Ward 7, the far southwest portion of the city, now home to many in the Latino population.

the far southwest portion of the city, now home to many in the Latino population. $3.4 million in street resurfacing . Needed.

. Needed. A $103,000 grant to provide housing for people with AIDS .

. Widening of Fourche Dam Pike and otherwork to improve traffic access from Interstate 440 to the Little Rock Port. You’ve probably heard about the gian t Amazon center project under construction there, plus other developments.

and otherwork to improve traffic access from Interstate 440 to the You’ve probably heard about the gian center project under construction there, plus other developments. Applying for grants to build the Tri-Creek Greenway , a trail linking Western Hills, Hindman and Brodie Creek Parks and to build or enhance 2.5 miles of mountain bike trails in Allsopp Park.

, a trail linking and to build or enhance 2.5 miles of Renovate the historic pavilion at Boyle Park .

. Provide another $378,000 of a $3 million bond issue commitment for improvements to the Arkansas State Fair and Livestock Showgrounds on Roosevelt Road, this for improvements to camping facilities, retaining walls at the poultry barn, horse barn, and show arena, and the main sign, and swine barn sound system installation.

There’s also a scheduled “policy discussion” on “5G safety impact” from Dr. Eric Swanson, no other information given. A Google search provides a likely explanation: Swanson, a physics professor at the University of Pittsburgh, travels the country under the sponsorship of the cellular communications industry assuring governing bodies of the safety of the new 5G cellular transmission technology. It is a subject of some debate about potential harmful health impact. For example, here’s a news release from a critic of Swanson over his appearance in Wisconsin.

Is there life after coronavirus? We hope. And we welcome all current evidence.