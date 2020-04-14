CITY BOARD MEETING VIRTUALLY: Note everyone has mastered the mute button.

It’s going to take longer for the city to pick up the yard waste Little Rock residents are creating amid this lovely spring weather, Jon Honeywell, director of Little Rock’s Public Works Department told the city Board of Directors Tuesday at an agenda meeting.

Honeywell said, to allow for social distancing among staff, the city reduced its yard waste crews by half.

“What that means is that it’s taking is anywhere from two to three days what used to take one day,” he said. “We’ve been telling people it’s going to be anywhere from two to three weeks to get a complete cycle through the city.”

He said the city couldn’t provide residents with dates on which pick-up would happen at a certain spot.

“We received a lot of feedback from employees to figure out a creative way to socially distant them from one another and still try to balance getting the work done as quickly as possible,” Mayor Frank Scott Jr. added.