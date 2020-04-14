UPDATE on the call to 7235 Twin Oaks from LRPD:

The female victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. During officers investigating this scene, they surrounded the residence and discovered a body that appeared to have been burned in the backyard. Due to the suspect possibly being in the residence with other potential victims, SWAT was called to check the residence. Upon the search, no one was located inside.

The deceased body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy. The cause of death and manner of death are unknown at this time. The identity of the deceased is also pending positive identification from the Arkansas State Crime Lab.