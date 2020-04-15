Support the Arkansas Blog with a subscription We can't resist without our readers!

Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s daily briefing on coronavirus numbers: one death more, to 33, and 71 new cases, to 1,569. Hospitalizations are relatively steady at 83. He also had good news on bonus payments for healthcare workers in nursing homes.

He said again that the new-case number is encouraging. The number is remaining relatively flat and hold out continued hope that the peak demand, expected May 2, won’t stretch the state’s capability for care. It’s so hopeful, he said, the state had stopped “surge” planning that had gone so far as to consider converting War Memorial Stadium into a temporary hospital.

The new death was the seventh in a nursing home.

Also: About a third of the state’s cases have recovered. 215 health workers have been infected.

Health Director Nate Smith said the state was loosening criteria to allow testing of people with symptoms but no underlying medical conditions, an advanced age or a rhisky job. This is conditioned on the facility where the person goes has testing capability. Asymptomatic people still won’t be tested except in unusual cases. He said the increased testing should give a better feeling on where cases are occurring and where they are not. This will guide aggressive contact tracing on every case.

Human Services Secretary Cindy Gillespie and Dennis Smith, the state Medicaid director, joined the governor to announce that the federal government had approved the part of the state’s request for use of Medicaid money for bonus payments to direct care workers in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, including those operated by the state. The payments are to continue through the nationally declared emergency period The photo illustrates who will get the money, a total of 26,818 people.

Here are the payments, which will be enhanced for those caring for COVID-19 patients:

The governor said he said he hoped to make state money available to make some bonus payments to hospital workers, both direct care and non-direct-care such as janitorial workers, that had also been requested in the Medicaid waiver, but hasn’t been approved by the federal government. The difference is that nursing homes are nearly all populated by Medicaid-covered patients. Hospital patients aren’t always. So Medicaid money can’t be used, but the state will use federal dollars it received for general coronavirus aid. Hutchinson said the first part of the $1.25 billion the state will receive, $700 million, is expected this week. Guidelines are still to come, but the hospital money will be the “first action item” on the use of those dollars. It will be perhaps $50 million. Some 25,000 direct care and 21,000 non-direct-care workers would be covered by payments to hospitals.

Surgeon General Gregory Bledsoe said the task force planning a return to normal business will be guided by science, but also will recognize that it is an economic crisis, too, and be mindful of businesses’ needs.

Q&A:

What about Trump’s talk of a May 1 move to normalcy and the prediction that May 2 is a peak date for Arkansas? The governor said the state needs to keep up pressure on social distancing and needs to plan for the future. He said federal guidance will be important. He said Arkansas is well-positioned to have helpful guidelines when the time arrives. Nate Smith also responded to the question. Key will be the ability to do contact tracing. It will also have to be a gradual process to be able to take steps to prevent new outbreaks. And a collaborative process will be necessary. In short, neither seemed ready to declare a date certain for a general lifting of restrictions. “We do want to have a coordinated approach to this,” Smith said.

Smith said the state had begun using transfusion of plasma from recovered patients to some very sick patients. He said it appears to be helpful, but he said he was reluctant to say much yet. It is very hopeful, he said. It’s been done in a handful of cases and there are 100 plasma volunteers.

The governor noted the legislature was moving smoothly so far, but the final revenue stabilization act would await the completion of budget bills. He said financial figures were still unpredictable. He hopes the state does better than projections indicate.

The governor said he was already working with regional governors on ways to act together. He said he was scheduled to talk with Donald Trump Thursday on future steps. He said he “welcomes” the federal government’s input.

Smith was asked what was being done to prevent spread of disease by prison workers who go home from environments with outbreaks. He said appropriate use of protective gear is important to prevent workers from getting infected. It is also important to test as many workers as possible, including those who aren’t sick. The workers also need education on safe practices outside of work.

During the briefing, the governor expressed concern for 72,000 people in South Arkansas still without electricity following storms. He said 4,000 people were at work on repairs.