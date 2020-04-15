The Associated Press reports that new court documents show racial, religious and anti-government motivation by a Missouri man planning to bomb a hospital.

Timothy Wilson, 36, of Raymore, who was killed in a gunfight when FBI tried to arrest him, went on a dry run to a Missouri hospital with an undercover FBI agent. He’d talked for months with the agent about potential bombing sites, reportedly because he was upset with the government response to the coronavirus.

