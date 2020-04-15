I’ve been otherwise occupied, but yes the legislature is meeting in distanced, non-public fashion and trying to finish quickly.

It’s mostly ripping through budget bills, though Joint Budget jawed for a while about the effect of productivity-based budgeting on community colleges. Since bonuses were eliminated, those who fell short have been held harmless. Some want a pound of flesh. Some don’t get it. More jawboning is likely in weeks and months ahead.

Support the Arkansas Blog with a subscription We can't resist without our readers!

The Senate zipped through budget bills in near-record time. Sen. Trent Garner complained again about spending business development money in China. He lost again.

The House passed the Revenue Stabilization Act, amended for the expected virus-related damage. It’s awaiting more budget bills.

Advertisement

UPDATE: The Senate passed the big budget bill as well. They could finish up business Thursday.

Who needs a fiscal session anyway?