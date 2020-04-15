Little Rock police have provided further information in a burned body found yesterday on Twin Oaks. Questions remain. As they say, the investigation is continuing. The release:

On April 14, 2020, at approximately 3:04 AM, officers responded to 7318 Twin Oaks for a

shooting just occurred. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a female victim, Candi Johnson, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to her hand. Ms. Johnson informed officers that she was in a disturbance with her boyfriend, James Johnson. Ms. Johnson reported that the disturbance escalated and Mr. Johnson shot at her. Ms. Johnson was unable to wrestle the weapon away and ran to a nearby residence to call police. Ms. Johnson was transported to UAMS for treatment to her wound, which was not life-threatening.

Officers discovered the shooting occurred at 7325 Twin Oaks Road. While surrounding the residence, officers discovered a body that appeared to have been burned in the backyard. Due to Mr. Johnson possibly being in the residence with other potential victims, SWAT was called to check the residence. During SWAT’s search of the residence, no one was located inside.

Homicide Detectives were requested to investigate this incident due to the unknown circumstances surrounding the deceased subject discovered in the backyard. The identity of the subject, the cause of death and manner of death were all unknown after evaluating the scene.

The Pulaski County Coroners Office responded and transported the body to the Arkansas

State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy and to be positively identified.

On April 15, 2020, the Arkansas Crime Lab Medical Examiner identified the deceased victim as Karl Lewis, B/M DOB 10/18/1966) of Little Rock, AR. The medical examiner ruled the death of Karl Lewis as a Homicide.