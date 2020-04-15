Fine reporting in today’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by Joseph Flaherty and John Moritz focused on a difference of opinion on the part of state health officials and officials at the federal prison in Forrest City about a coronavirus outbreak.

In doing this, the article illustrated the continuing question about the extent of the virus in Arkansas and the much larger question of the best way for the U.S. and the world to return to normalcy.

Here’s the nut: Once coronavirus cases were reported at the 3,200-inmate prison, now approaching five dozen cases among inmates and staff, the state recommended targeted testing of the population, much as it is targeting testing in the state at large to people with serious symptoms and others of high risk. The prison wanted to test everyone.

The money quote from the state’s Dr. Naveen Patil:

“So they were never against testing, but it’s just that we could not test everybody.”

There you have it. Total testing isn’t possible in Arkansas, even in a concentrated population with a known serious outbreak. We haven’t tested enough people in Arkansas to conclude the rate of infection statewide, even if a low hospitalization rate indicates a low number with serious illness. This is also true nationwide, with scattered exceptions.

Scientists, not just armchair experts, believe we are not doing enough testing. Until we do, we take a risk in putting everyone back to work. People without symptoms can transmit the disease. A reliable vaccine is the top preference for a return to normalcy, but it is untold months away.

The federal government has left it to the states to handle testing. It has not ramped up a unified national testing program. Without it, are we really to rely on Donald Trump’s “instincts,” which have been a failure in virtually every business he’s entered except the tragic 2016 election where the electoral college Trumped the people’s choice?

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he’ll rely on medical advice on easing restrictions. He’s to be cheered for standing up to Trump ever so politely on that point. But without comprehensive testing, more guesswork will be required than optimal.

PS: Kaiser Health writes that an army of public health workers is required.