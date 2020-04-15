Kyle Massey at Arkansas Business reports today on a new filing at the Public Service Commission in the case in which Entergy and other major power companies are trying to slash the money paid to solar energy producers for excess electricity they put into the grid. The case now puts the pandemic in play on an electric rate issue.

As it stands, solar energy users are credited at the same rate residential customers are charged by Entergy for electricity, 10 cents per kilowatt. Entergy and other power companies have offered a couple of ideas to change so-called net metering, one to slash the payment by 70 percent.

The new PSC filing by Scenic Hill Solar says the coronavirus crisis helps make the case for continuing the existing charge. The solar power industry is putting people to work and those jobs will be critical to economic recovery, Scenic Hill argues. Scenic Hill alone has $125 million in contracts with local governments and others to install solar generating facilities. The electric companies’ proposals create no jobs, only more profit for the utilities. Says Scenic Hill:

During and after this pandemic, therefore the most important questions in this docket are: 1.What public policy will generate the most jobs and growth in Arkansas and 2. Why would anyone even consider a program that is guaranteed to eliminate jobs in Arkansas?

Entergy has solar projects of its own, but they are put in the company rate base, meaning existing customers provide the money plus a guaranteed rate of return.

Scenic Hill offered this comparison between the existing net metering system and SEPO-B, Entergy’s idea to change it:

Commented Scenic Hill:

They claim to seek competition, but they propose to use their monopoly power to crush a fledging private industry.

Scenic Hill challenges Entergy’s methods, crediting its own projects for “capacity value,” but not crediting private solar producers for adding capacity value. It also faults Entergy for seeking to be able to sign up customers for solar power for a one-year term, knowing it can always recover the plant cost in its rate base even if a customer leaves. The private solar power companies must have long-term contracts with customers to secure private financing. Entergy also wants to limit the size of private solar projects, with most also requiring PSC approval.

This begs the question: why should the Commission grant a multi-billion-dollar company this distinct advantage over nonutility competitors? Scenic Hill Solar competes vigorously with other solar developers, and the market is wide open to newcomers. Arguing against SEPO-B is not an attempt to limit competition; it is an argument to save the competitive market. With a guaranteed return on the underlying solar projects and the ability to build those projects at a scale that others cannot, EAL would effectively expand its monopoly position if the Commission approves SEPO-B

There’s more. The PSC staff favors net metering. The PSC itself hasn’t yet revealed its leanings, though Chair Ted Thomas had a heated exchange with one power company suggesting he had a bias toward the private solar producers.