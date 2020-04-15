Any given day it’s hard to choose among Trump outrages, the lies, bragging and bullying being so numerous. But this has an early lead on the day.
It will be the first time a president’s name appears on an IRS disbursement, whether a routine refund or one of the handful of checks the government has issued to taxpayers in recent decades either to stimulate a down economy or share the dividends of a strong one.
I like Nicholas Kristof’s response:
The delivery of $1200 stimulus checks to needy Americans is delayed so that President Trump’s name can be printed on the checks (nothing like this happened with any previous president). OK. So I suggest that Trump’s name also be put on top of tax bills. https://t.co/ECS8tfIQxC
— Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) April 15, 2020