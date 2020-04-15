West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon posted a Facebook video yesterday urging residents to comply with social distancing. The city is across the river from a coronavirus hotspot and some people apparently aren’t taking the threat seriously.

Toward the end of the video, beginning around 14:40, McClendon discusses the city’s 9 p.m. curfew for all but those working or with medical emergencies. It’s serious, he said, and declared:

With all emotion and no disrespect: stay your ass at home. I can’t make it any more blunter than that.

Hat tip to Jonesboro radio man Trey Stafford for the clip that pointed me to the mayor’s talk.