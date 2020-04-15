West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon posted a Facebook video yesterday urging residents to comply with social distancing. The city is across the river from a coronavirus hotspot and some people apparently aren’t taking the threat seriously.
Toward the end of the video, beginning around 14:40, McClendon discusses the city’s 9 p.m. curfew for all but those working or with medical emergencies. It’s serious, he said, and declared:
With all emotion and no disrespect: stay your ass at home. I can’t make it any more blunter than that.
Hat tip to Jonesboro radio man Trey Stafford for the clip that pointed me to the mayor’s talk.
The message is clear. West Memphis, Arkansas Mayor Marco McClendon. @jimmykimmel @jimmyfallon @StephenAtHome pic.twitter.com/aBv8bfNTl1
