Legal Aid of Arkansas, a hard-working advocate for the less fortunate, has put together a guide to seeking emergency benefits during the virus crisis.

Rather than link it, I’ve just pictured it, page one above and page two below.

Kevin De Liban, the lawyer who leads the economic justice practice group at Legal Aid, also notes that it will join with the Arkansas Public Policy Panel for a community education session at 6 p.m. today where these topics will be discussed. It’s open to all and there are two ways to watch:

Register for the Zoom webinar on the Panel’s website.