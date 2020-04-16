The daily increase in coronavirus cases in Arkansas continued to drop for the fourth day, but four more deaths were recorded overnight.

The number of confirmed cases was up 51 today from the 1,569 reported in the early afternoon yesterday, to 1,620. The three deaths moved the state total to 37, at least, though there’s not yet been an accounting of people who died unattended who might have had complications from the virus. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said 85 people were hospitalized, up two from yesterday, but still at what he characterized as a “plateau.”

Then there was economic news, with a total of 150,000 unemployment claims filed so far. He illustrated what an enormous jump it was from customary claims to explain the difficulties people sometimes have had getting through.

Health Director Nate Smith said the state now has 118 nursing home cases at 28 homes. He provided these numbers on prison outbreaks: The Forrest City Correctional Institute is at 46 inmates and 9 staff; at the Little Rock community corrections center, positive cases include 27 staff and 59 inmates, and at Cummins prison, 46 inmates are infected.

Smith said it was “too early to plan a victory lap,” but there were encouraging signs that the state could begin making plans for a gradual return of normal activities.

Commerce Secretary Mike Preston said the unemployment hotline now operates six days a week starting at 6 a.m. and taking calls until 4 p.m. He also said a website was now available to provide information on when help will be coming under payments to independent workers who are qualified for new unemployment help. People can sign up for e-mail alerts. He said 7,000 have signed up so far, though they can’t yet apply.

Preston mentioned that the SBA loan fund had been spent up. But 14,803 Arkansas businesses got $2.1 billion in payroll protection, a loan that turns into a grant if businesses continue employment.

Q&A

He was asked about reported bad conditions at the Forrest City federal prison. That’s a federal responsibility, Hutchinson said.

He was also asked about the early release of state inmates and he said the prisons were being managed by the Health Department and Corrections Department. The state is taking protective measures to prevent spread from infected inmates, he said, but there are contingency plans if more isolation is needed.

Hutchinson said he anticipated no need for a veto of any legislation passed in this session, which has concluded and will meet April 24 for formal adjournment. The new Senate president, Jimmy Hickey, has parted company at times, one reported noted. “I have no doubt we’ll be able to do good things together,” the governor said.

He said he expected more ideas from a call this afternoon with Donald Trump about “opening up America.” He added, “I don’t believe we’ve closed down Arkansas.”

He hopes to expand bonus payments to some additional health workers, such as EMTs, who weren’t covered in payments announced yesterday.

He said reopening hospitals and other medical facilities, largely prevented from elective procedures, was a top priority when restrictions begin easing. Yes. Abortion clinics weren’t mentioned.

Hutchinson also cautioned, however: “We don’t want Arkansans to think we’re over this.” He said the time for social distancing won’t be over even if some restrictions are eased. “Until we get the immunization program in place, there’s a threat of this coming back next year. We want to be prepared for that eventuality as well.” The fight is going to go into next year, he said.

Smith, too, said there “many unknowns.” It’s hard to make long-term projections as long as a virus is circulating and there’s no vaccine or treatment, he said. Large group gatherings, particularly, will be a problem. Going back to life as normal must be done “safely,” he said,.There’ll be no immediate return to where we were befor4e.