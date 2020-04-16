The Chinese Communist Party’s decision to cover up the virus led to thousands of needless deaths and untold economic harm.
It’s only appropriate that we hold the Chinese government accountable for the damage it has caused. https://t.co/vVhT3uksqF
— Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) April 16, 2020
Sen. Tom Cotton is grabbing more headlines today with proposed legislation to allow U.S. citizens to sue the Chinese government for damages caused by the coronavirus.
A trial lawyer’s dream, right?
Easier demagogued than done, I’d guess.
